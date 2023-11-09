Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Cut by Analyst

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $120.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $96.13 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,348,933. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.