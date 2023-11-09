Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSSC. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $937.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.21. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after acquiring an additional 76,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 516,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

