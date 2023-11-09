Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Increased by Analyst

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TAC. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities started coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,039 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in TransAlta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,677,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 926,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter worth $6,538,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.