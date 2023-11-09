Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bumble Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bumble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

Bumble stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

