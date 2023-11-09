Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The GEO Group stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

