Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Up 13.4%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) shot up 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.01. 33,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 348,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. SVB Securities raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Quanterix Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanterix

In other news, Director William P. Donnelly bought 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $501,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,684.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

