Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rackspace Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.05)-$(0.03) EPS.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony C. Roberts acquired 22,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,840.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,487.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 1,439,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.