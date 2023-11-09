Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 509150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile



Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

