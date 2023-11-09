Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $60,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $2,268,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 56.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 44.9% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

