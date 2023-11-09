Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Alicia M. Tranen Acquires 12,500 Shares

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ranpak Price Performance

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Ranpak by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,079,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 1,338,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 617,377 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,093,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 537,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ranpak by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 496,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

