Raymond James Trims Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Target Price to $9.50

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s current price.

HLMN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 55.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,087,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,633 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 5,847,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,684,000 after purchasing an additional 201,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $98,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

