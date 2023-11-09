Raymond James Trims MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price to $23.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. Research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 132,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,171,140.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 27.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 52.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 182,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 62,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

