Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

NYSE O opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

