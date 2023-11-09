REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Earnings Beat

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 28,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 396,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 56.21% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

