Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,953.00

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,953 ($36.45) and last traded at GBX 2,941 ($36.30), with a volume of 896331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,913 ($35.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on REL. Barclays upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.19) to GBX 2,860 ($35.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,270 ($40.37) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.27) to GBX 3,170 ($39.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.18) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,752.44 ($33.98).

Get Relx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REL

Relx Trading Up 1.3 %

About Relx

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,219.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,801.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,638.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30.

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.