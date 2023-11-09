Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.16.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $111.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

