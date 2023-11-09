Reviewing TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) & Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Algernon Pharmaceuticals and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algernon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A TFF Pharmaceuticals -3,403.80% -153.28% -140.39%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algernon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TFF Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 26.70 -$31.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares Algernon Pharmaceuticals and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algernon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,210.92%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Algernon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals beats Algernon Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's pipeline includes Ifenprodil, which completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough; repirinast, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of chronic kidney disease; and N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, which has completed preclinical stage for the treatment of strokes. The company was formerly known as Breathtec Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in July 2015. Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials used to prevent lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Augmenta monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 therapeutics; TFF Niclosamide, which is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 disease; and other vaccines. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of inhaled dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop Augmenta monoclonal antibodies; a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S; and a collaborative research and development agreement with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to develop dry powder formulations of hyaluronan to prevent and treat respiratory diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

