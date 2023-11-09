Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of down 7-9% yr/yr to ~$991 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.37-$1.41 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $937.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

