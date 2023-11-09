Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 8.5%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.78. 61,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 663,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.54% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $172,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $46,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

