Richard R. Deluca Sells 43,823 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

MRK stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 303.1% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 112,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 62,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 722,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,391,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

