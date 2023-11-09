Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.