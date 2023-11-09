RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Shares of RNG opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

