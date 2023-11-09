Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

RHI stock opened at $75.65 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

