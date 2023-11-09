Robert Yu Lang Mao Sells 121,383 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 121,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $2,187,321.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.30. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

