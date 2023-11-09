Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $49.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.99. 6,693,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,922,082. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

