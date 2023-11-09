ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading 0.1% Higher

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 3,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 12,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.
ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $72.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.
ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile
The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.
