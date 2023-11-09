Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Acquires 19,847 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $79,784.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,304.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 12,131 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83.

On Monday, August 21st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 7,217 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $37,961.42.

On Monday, August 14th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 875 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $5,005.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.3 %

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.