Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. Buys 8,946 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 893,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,076.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 5,300 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,094.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 1,213 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $6,380.38.

On Thursday, August 10th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 5,115 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,155.50.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

