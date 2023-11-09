Rollins Financial Reduces Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Rollins Financial trimmed its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $401.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.78 and a 200 day moving average of $382.80. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $272.47 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

