Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,540 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.