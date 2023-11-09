Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,540 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
MAA opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.09.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MAA
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Altria Group stock gets smoked, but there’s a silver lining
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.