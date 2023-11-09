Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,408 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.