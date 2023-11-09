Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 81.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $625.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $571.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $626.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

