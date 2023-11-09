Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.74

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.74 and last traded at $122.46, with a volume of 289699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.52. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.