Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT Raised to $57.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.19. 194,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $608,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 791,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

