Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,154,000 after purchasing an additional 435,591 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

