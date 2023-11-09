Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 33.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE RGT opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

Royce Global Value Trust Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

