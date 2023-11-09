Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT)

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $15.20 to $11.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBT

Rubicon Technologies Trading Down 16.2 %

Shares of RBT opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Rubicon Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Rubicon Technologies will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubicon Technologies

In related news, Director Hernandez Andres Chico bought 85,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $357,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,451.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter worth $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 37.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.