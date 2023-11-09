Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.34.
Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.
Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technology
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.