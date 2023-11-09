Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

About Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

