Ryan Marr Sells 10,000 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$60,500.00.

CHW traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,799. Chesswood Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.49. The company has a current ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.13. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of C$80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.8701117 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

