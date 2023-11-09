Ryan Marr Sells 10,000 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$60,500.00.
CHW traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,799. Chesswood Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.49. The company has a current ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.09.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.13. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of C$80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.8701117 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
