Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 763,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 455,471 shares.The stock last traded at $92.16 and had previously closed at $91.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,011,000 after buying an additional 344,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 121,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

