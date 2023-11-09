Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 10,448 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,135.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,329,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,925 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $8,921.25.

On Thursday, October 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,230 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $28,428.40.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,358 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $19,709.80.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 10,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,962. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 110.2% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

