Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 83,148 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $1,208,971.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,381,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,480,365.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $606,956.52.
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,200.05.
- On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $206,401.25.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
BCAT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 118,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,848. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
