Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 83,148 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $1,208,971.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,381,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,480,365.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $606,956.52.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,200.05.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $206,401.25.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

BCAT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 118,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,848. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

