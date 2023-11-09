Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,996,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,259,160.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,996,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,259,160.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,046,169 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.39. The company had a trading volume of 358,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,788. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.12 and its 200 day moving average is $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

