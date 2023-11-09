Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $3,124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,146,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,730,762.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $3,124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,146,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,730,762.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,046,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day moving average of $210.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.