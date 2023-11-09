Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 11.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.72. 109,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,168,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANA. TD Cowen began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,591 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,912,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,540,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $9,127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 841,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $675.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

