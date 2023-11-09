Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Price Down 7.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sandstorm Gold traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 512,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,156,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAND. TD Securities cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 325,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 450,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,051,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 403,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 276,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 102,415 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

