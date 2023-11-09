ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down to $31.01

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.01, but opened at $29.99. ScanSource shares last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 7,487 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ScanSource Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $947.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $76,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,215.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 29.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 113.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ScanSource by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

