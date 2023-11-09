ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down to $31.01

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.01, but opened at $29.99. ScanSource shares last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 7,487 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ScanSource Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $76,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,215.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ScanSource by 80.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

