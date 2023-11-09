Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.66. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 2,189,781 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,305 shares of company stock worth $459,510. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 36.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 4,373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

