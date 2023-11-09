Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.80

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Performance

LON SOI opened at GBX 245 ($3.02) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.67. The company has a market capitalization of £619.09 million, a PE ratio of 3,507.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 233.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.48).

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

