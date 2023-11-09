Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.80

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Performance
LON SOI opened at GBX 245 ($3.02) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.67. The company has a market capitalization of £619.09 million, a PE ratio of 3,507.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 233.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.48).
About Schroder Oriental Income Fund
